Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas

How much ice have you seen? Let's go over some of the preliminary freezing rain totals county by county.

AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area.

Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of ice accumulation.

In fact, here are some totals from across Central Texas:

Bastrop County: 6 miles south-southwest of Bastrop: 1/2"

Blanco County: 2 miles north-northeast of Twin Sisters: 1/2"

Burnet County: Burnet Municipal Airport: .28", one mile east-northeast of Granite Shoals: .05"

Caldwell County: Lockhart: .13"

Hays County: Dripping Springs: 1/2", one mile northwest of Wimberley: .38", Driftwood: .38", Buda: .25", 3 miles west-northwest of San Marcos: .30"

Llano County: 10 miles west-southwest of Kingsland: .67"

Travis County: 4 miles south-southwest of Lost Creek: .47", Camp Mabry: .53", Wells Branch: 0.33", Lago Vista: .25", Manor: .38"

Williamson County: Hutto: .41", Leander: .33", Brushy Creek: 1/4", Georgetown: .13"