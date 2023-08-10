Tropical system in the Pacific could impact Central Texas

Rain showers are possible south and east of Austin from Tuesday into Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — While we were dry for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL), we are tracking some changes as we head into the middle of next week.

This is a result of Tropical Storm Lidia, which is currently in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and has a track that could impact Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane by the time we get to Tuesday. As the system crosses the Sierra Madre Occidental, we could be seeing some impacts from this system. Here is the latest on how Lidia could impact Central Texas.

Timing

Lidia is expected to make landfall in western Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane by the time we get to early in the day on Tuesday. While the system is expected to weaken through the afternoon, eventually reaching tropical depression status, it is expected to conjoin with another tropical system that is also about to impact west central Mexico. These two systems will combine to widen the moisture field, making it potentially wide enough to impact Central Texas by late Tuesday.

However, as we get into Wednesday, Lidia should be moving through the Gulf of Mexico as a remnant low, and its moisture field should be out of Central Texas as we head into late Wednesday.

Rainfall Amounts

An important component to how much rain we see will depend on the final track of Lidia. If the storm takes a more northerly track in relation to the cone, expect more beneficial rainfall across Central Texas, mainly south of Austin. However, if this storm takes a southerly track, expect just a few light showers at best from this system.

However, the American GFS model is more optimistic of a northerly track than the European model run, so there is still a lot to hash out between now and when the storm is expected to make its pass. Stick with KVUE for the latest on this tropical system and its impacts to Central Texas.

In the meantime, your seven-day outlook is below.

