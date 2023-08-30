Prime Super Blue Moon conditions for Wednesday night

Mainly clear skies and upper 80s should provide great viewing conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've had a very hot and dry summer thus far, but the sky will give us a bit of a reward for sticking out the crazy heat this summer.

The "Super Blue Moon" will be making an appearance Wednesday night, as it is the second of two full moons in the month of August. It is also known as a "super moon" because it is closer to the earth than a normal full moon. This is due to the moon's orbit taking somewhat of a football shape rather than a perfect circle.

With that, the million dollar question everyone will likely be asking is what the forecast will be when this event takes place later Wednesday night. We expect a clear sky and temperatures in the upper-80s during the 10 p.m. hour before we get down to around 80 at around 1 a.m., and eventually dropping to our morning low of 74.

All in all, it should be a great night to see a really rare astronomical event! Be sure to send in your pictures of the Super Blue Moon to our "Near Me" feature on the KVUE app, and we may feature them on-air or on our social media channels!

