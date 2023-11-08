Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend

When can I watch? Where should I look? We have all the details here.

AUSTIN, Texas — The famed Perseid Meteor Shower has been making its annual appearance in the night sky since July 17, but its peak will take place this weekend.

The meteor shower is an annual event that takes place when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a Comet known as Swift-Tuttle, which takes 133 Earth years to orbit the sun. The annual pass through of the debris field takes place in the late summer each year.

As it does so, fragments of ice and dust enter the atmosphere at speeds as great as 130,000 miles-per-hour. Thus, the air in front of the debris is compressed and heated to thousands of degrees. As a result, the larger ice fragments between 44 and 62 miles over earth become bright fireballs which are visible from the night sky. Smaller fragments of debris can pass further into Earth's atmosphere as they are being vaporized, with this more gradual destruction leaving longer streaks of light in their wake.

The meteor shower is expected to peak between the overnight hours of Saturday night through early Sunday morning, so if you're looking for a more relaxing change of pace from Sixth and Rainey Streets and the Austin Pride Parade, be sure you're outside of the city lights and have a clear view of the night sky.

To get the best look at the meteor shower, look towards the northeast, where the constellation Perseus is located. The meteors will be flying at a rate of 100 meteors per hour at its peak. And with the moon at only 10% of full, there should be prime viewing conditions, especially with clear skies.

All in all, it should be a great Saturday night to view one of outer space's great shows!

