Hot Saturday for the Austin Pride Parade

Triple digit temperatures are expected to hang around Saturday through parade time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come once again for the famed Austin Pride Parade! While Pride Month is in June, Austin typically does not celebrate Pride until August to allow for more people to be able to attend, including students at the University of Texas and other local colleges and universities.

With that, many may want to know how hot it will be by step-off time at around 8 p.m. It will be a very hot afternoon and evening in Austin, with temperatures at the start of the parade still in the triple digits and staying in the 90s throughout the course of the parade up until the end.

With that in mind, it's important to make sure you're staying hydrated and limiting alcohol intake, even though we're pretty sure that many of you may "pour it up" as you celebrate Austin Pride. More information on the parade, including routes and how organizers are preparing for it are found here.

Stick with KVUE for the latest as we prepare you for Saturday's parade.

In the meantime, here's your seven-day forecast.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok