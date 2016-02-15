ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Partly cloudy, warm & humid tonight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and hot Tuesday with highs around 100 degrees and heat index values near 106 degrees. A spotty shower will be possible Wednesday through Saturday, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Isolated showers will be possible early next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 78°

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. South-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 100°

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. South-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

