ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Partly cloudy, warm & humid tonight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and hot Tuesday with highs around 100 degrees and heat index values near 106 degrees. A spotty shower will be possible Wednesday through Saturday, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Isolated showers will be possible early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
LOW: 78°
TUESDAY:
Partly sunny. South-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 100°
WEDNESDAY:
Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. South-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
HIGH: 100°
