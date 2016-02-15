NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A few clouds tonight with areas of patchy fog developing late overnight mainly east of I-35 and ATX. Otherwise, an even warmer day Saturday expected with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. The next cold front with push through Sunday morning dropping temperatures in the 50s/60s the next several days after. Lots of sunshine and a dry stretch will be in place through next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog developing late overnight east of I-35. West winds around 5 mph.

LOW: 49°

SATURDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 79°

SUNDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy north winds from 15-25 mph.

HIGH: 67°

