NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
A few clouds tonight with areas of patchy fog developing late overnight mainly east of I-35 and ATX. Otherwise, an even warmer day Saturday expected with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. The next cold front with push through Sunday morning dropping temperatures in the 50s/60s the next several days after. Lots of sunshine and a dry stretch will be in place through next week.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog developing late overnight east of I-35. West winds around 5 mph.
LOW: 49°
SATURDAY:
A mix of sun and clouds. South winds from 5-15 mph.
HIGH: 79°
SUNDAY:
A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy north winds from 15-25 mph.
HIGH: 67°
