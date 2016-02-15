ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Make sure to keep the umbrellas handy today because scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast all day. Showers could be heavy at times. Rain chances will continue tonight into Wednesday and start to taper off by the end of the week with an isolated shower still possible for the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from an inch in the western Hill Country, to as much as five inches in parts of Fayette and Lee County. Full details in the Weather Blog.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TODAY:

Cloudy skies. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 84°



TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 50% chance of scattered showers. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 74°



WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 88°





