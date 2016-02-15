ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

This weekend will feature clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and hot conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be around 102 degrees, with heat index values near 107 degrees. Upper 90s and low 100s continue next week, with just a spotty shower possible. Overall the best chance for a shower will remain along coastal areas next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Clear skies this evening, then partly cloudy with patchy fog by sunrise Saturday. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 77°

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. A heat index of 107°. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 102°

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. A heat index of 107°. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 102°

© 2018 KVUE-TV