ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A few more clouds in the forecast today resulting in partly cloudy skies. Highs will still be around 100 degrees and heat index values near 106 degrees. Expect temperatures to drop about a degree or two for the second half of the week along with spotty rain chances for our eastern counties.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly cloudy skies and hot. Heat Index: 106°. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 102°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 77°

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. South-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 99°

