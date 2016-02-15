NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

The summer season is starting off with intense heat! Temperatures will be in the upper 90s through the weekend. However, heat index values could climb to as high as 110° in some areas of Central Texas due to exceptionally high humidity. If it's any consolation, there will be a bit of a breeze over the next several days. Stay cool and hydrated over the coming days!

DETAILED FORECAST-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. South winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 75°

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. Heat index values as high as 107°. Breezy south winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 97°

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. A heat index as high as 106°. South winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 97°

