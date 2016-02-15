ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A few morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs will be near the century mark across the viewing area. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 106°. As high pressure shifts east of Texas by mid week, this will allow us to cool down one or two degrees with an isolated rain chance by Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Southeast winds at 10 mph.

HIGH: 100°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 78°

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds at 10 mph.

HIGH: 101°

