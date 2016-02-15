JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Partly sunny skies will be in place this afternoon with seasonable temperatures slightly above average. Highs will be in the mid 90s. An isolated shower will be possible, but mainly for areas south and east of Austin. Above average temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s but it will feel like 105+ with the heat index.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Heat index: 103°. Calm winds then southeast at 5 mph.

HIGH: 95°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 76°

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and hot. A heat index of 108°. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 98°

© 2018 KVUE