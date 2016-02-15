ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A passing shower is possible late Thursday night through Friday morning, then clearing skies and milder for Friday afternoon. Mainly sunny and warmer Saturday, then turning windy and colder with our next cold front on Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST-

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. A calm wind overnight.

HIGH: 63°

TONIGHT:

A mix of clouds and sun. Northeast to southeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 51°

FRIDAY:

A morning shower, then clearing skies and mild in the afternoon. Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 74°

