ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Watch out for patchy areas of fog late tonight and into Sunday morning. Visibility could become greatly reduced. The next cold front with push into the area Sunday morning dropping temperatures in the 50s/60s the next few days after before warming back up. Lots of sunshine and a dry stretch will be in place through next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. Blustery north winds from 15-25 mph.

HIGH: 67°

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. North winds from 10-15 mph.

LOW: 41°

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. North winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 57°

