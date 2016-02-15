NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A few patchy showers.Monday will bring a couple more isolated showers to the Austin metro but nothing severe nor heavy is in the forecast. We catch a break on Tuesday which seems to be the best travel day of the week ahead of Thanksgiving. Mainly sunny skies for Tuesday with daytime highs pushing mid 60s with a northeasterly breeze. Wednesday reignites some shower activity but exits the area for Thanksgiving Day. It will be quite mild in the mid 60s for Turkey Day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for patchy rain. North winds at 10 mph.

LOW: 44°

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. North winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 58°

TUESDAY:

Mainly sunny skies. Northeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 63°

