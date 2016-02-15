ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Clearing skies and cooler tonight. Well above freezing in Austin, but a few spots in the Hill Country could be near freezing. Other than some high clouds, expect a mainly sunny and cool Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. A few spots in the Hill Country could freeze. A passing shower is possible Wednesday. Mostly cloudy and cool on Thanksgiving Day.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies overnight. North wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 41°

TUESDAY:

Mainly sunny skies. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 62°

WEDNESDAY:

Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Northeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 60°

© 2018 KVUE-TV