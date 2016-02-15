JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Lower humidity and dry air arrive this weekend along with mostly sunny skies. There is an ELEVATED FIRE RISK for the Hill Country and portions of the Edwards Plateau region given the dry conditions and high winds. A more intense cold front arrives early Monday morning with cooler temperatures behind it for next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 50s.

TODAY:

Lots of sunshine today with dry conditions. West winds from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

HIGH: 77°

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and chilly. West-southwest winds at 5 mph.

LOW: 52°

SUNDAY:

Sunny and warm. West winds turning southeast at 5 mph.

HIGH: 79°

