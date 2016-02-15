NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

The first weekend of summer is coming in hot! Another scorcher for Sunday with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values well above that mark. Slightly cooler by Monday with a few more clouds and a stray shower possible. Otherwise, mainly dry and hot forecast ahead. Welcome to summer in Texas!

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Overnight clouds. Breezy winds from the south at 10-20 mph.

LOW: 77°

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and breezy. Heat index from 105-110 degrees. South winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 98°

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. A 20% chance for rain. South winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 94°

