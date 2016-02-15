JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Another scorcher for Sunday with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values between 105 and 110. Morning clouds and haze will give way to some afternoon sun on Sunday. Increasing clouds expected tonight with a few isolated chance showers and perhaps a stray storm on Monday with daytime highs cooler than Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY:

Overnight clouds. Breezy winds from the south at 15-20 mph and gusting up to 25mph.

HIGH: 98°

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds tonight and breezy conditions. Southeast winds from 15-20 mph.

LOW: 77°

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. A 20% chance for rain. Southeast winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 93°

