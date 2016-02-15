JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Steady rain chances for the few days starting out the month of September. A few pop-up showers are possible today as well as tomorrow on Labor Day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow. A 40% chance of showers on Labor Day as well as Tuesday with showers becoming more widespread. Daytime highs this week should ride along near the average in mid to lower 90s. Overnight lows will also follow suit near their average as well in the mid to lower 70s. Rainfall accumulations through the next 7 days are forecasted to range between 0.50" - 1.50" for the Austin metro with higher amounts east of IH-35.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for showers lie ahead for the day mainly east of Austin and I-35. East-southeast winds around 5 mph.

HIGH: 95°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with a couple pop-up showers throughout. A 20% chance is possible. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 74°

LABOR DAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. A 40% chance of rain. South-southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 95°

