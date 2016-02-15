NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

We take the heat back a few notches for Monday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. We'll expect to see a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible for the afternoon. Only a 20% chance of rain in your neighborhood. Best chance of rain will fall east of I-35 and the Austin metro. Otherwise, mainly sunny and hot for the week ahead with highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Overnight clouds. Breezy winds from the south at 10-20 mph.

LOW: 77°

MONDAY:

Partly sunny skies with a spotter shower possible. A 20% chance of rain. South winds from 10-15 mph.

LOW: 77°

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny skies. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 96°

