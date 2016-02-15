JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Expect a mostly sunny and very hot Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 100s, but heat index values will be around 105 to 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1p to 8p for Mason County. Please limit your exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and check on the elderly, young children, and pets.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SATURDAY:

Incredibly hot temperatures expected today with abundant sunshine. Heat index values 105 to 110. South wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusts 25.

HIGH: 101°

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds late and still warm. South winds at 15 to 20 mph.

LOW: 78°

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. A heat index of 105 degrees. Southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 99°

