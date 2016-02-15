ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A 40% chance for scattered showers and storms this evening, then a 20% chance overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely over the next several days. The best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and evening hours. Over the next seven days, 2 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible. Rain chances will decrease by the middle of next workweek.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. A 40% chance of showers and storms until midnight, then a 20% chance of rain overnight. Southeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 76°

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 93°

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 91°

