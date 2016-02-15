JOSEPH TRUJILLO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A tropical low has brought beneficial rain for parts of the area, and we are not done just yet. Expect another round of scattered rain tomorrow. Showers could be heavy at times. Rain chances will continue tonight into Thursday and start to taper off by the end of the week. An additional one to two inches are possible, mainly for areas east of Austin. The further west you go, the less accumulations you should expect. Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 40% chance of showers. Southeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 73°



WEDNESDAY:

Overcast skies. A 60% chance of showers. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 85°



THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 90°





