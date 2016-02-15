ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A tropical air mass continues to keep clouds, humidity and rain chances in the forecast today. A 50% chance of rain will be in place with the best chance of rain for our eastern counties. Showers could be heavy at times. An additional one to two inches are possible for isolated areas. A few lingering showers are still possible tonight and tomorrow but skies will begin to clear up as we approach the weekend. Highs will return to the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 85°



WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 74°



THURSDAY:

Partly sunny skies with a spotty shower possible. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 90°





