ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Scattered opportunities for rain will linger through the weekend. Over the next seven days, 2 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain overnight. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 74°

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 90°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 92°

