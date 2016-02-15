ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Scattered opportunities for rain will linger through the weekend. Over the next seven days, 2 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain overnight. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
LOW: 74°
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 90°
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 92°
