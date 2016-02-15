JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A strong cold front will push through the area early Friday morning causing some ponding on roadways and moderate to heavy downpours. Expect the moisture to exit by mid-morning with gusty winds lasting through the day. A strong northerly wind will cool surface temperatures off to the mid 50s and feel a few degrees colder by Football Friday kickoff. Dry and cloudy conditions are forecasted overnight with the better part of Saturday in overcast. Our next big weather story occurs on Monday as the strongest cold front so far this season will bring a few showers but mostly overnight lows Monday and Tuesday in the 30s with some areas waking up Wednesday morning with freezing temperatures.

DETAILED FORECAST-

FRIDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 50% chance of showers and storms through mid-morning. North wind at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 57°

TONIGHT:

A spotty sprinkle but mainly dry and quite chilly. North-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 43°

SATURDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 10% chance of rain. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 48°

