JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 70s. Expect high temperatures slightly cooler for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s but with the force of scattered showers joining in on the fun. Our greatest threat over the next 3 to 4 days with be flooding. Rainfall accumulation forecasts could add up to 1 to 3 inches over the next 7 days, with isolated higher amounts 4-8 inches possible south and east of the metro.



DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers for the early evening. A 30% chance of rain expected. Patchy fog and mist is also possible in areas that do not see the heaviest activity. East winds from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 75°



MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers possible. East wind from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 88°



TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. A 70% chance of rain. East winds from 15-20 mph.

HIGH: 87°





© 2018 KVUE