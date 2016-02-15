ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures kick off the weekend. Expect highs near 70 degrees this afternoon. A bit warmer Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with clouds returning. Rain chances return Sunday as the next cold front pushes through. Scattered showers will be expected with highs dropping back down to the 50s but lows should stay well above freezing. Rain chances stick around through next week which may impact your Holiday travel. An isolated shower is possible Thanksgiving day with highs in the low 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Sunny skies, dry and pleasant. Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 69°

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and chilly. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 47°

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny skies. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 74°

