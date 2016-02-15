ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Clear skies and colder tonight. Lows will be in the 30s, including a light freeze for parts of the Hill Country. Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon along with a chance of patchy light rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s & low 60s. Mostly cloudy & mainly dry for Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Milder Friday and Saturday, then turning colder Sunday with our next cold front.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY

Increasing clouds. A 40% chance of patchy light rain in the afternoon. Northeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 56°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with a spotty shower possible. 20% chance of rain. North-northeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 46°

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Mostly cloudy. Northeast to southeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 62°

