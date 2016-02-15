JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Daytime highs expected to be in the mid 50s with patchy rain possible on Veterans Day Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the area early Monday with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Tuesday morning for the Austin metro and Hill Country and an area wide freeze is possible Wednesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY:

Cloudy skies with 40% showers. East wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 56°

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. East-northeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 48°

MONDAY:

Rain likely in the morning. A 60% chance of rain. Expect dropping temperatures during the day and gusty winds 25-35 mph.

HIGH: 51°

