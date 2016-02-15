ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy and cooling tonight. An isolated shower will be possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy skies & cooler Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy areas of light rain and drizzle will be possible. Rain will be more wide-spread Thursday night as a strong cold front moves in. Highs will only be in the low 50s Friday and this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 59°

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain and drizzle. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 62°

FRIDAY:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the morning. Windy and colder. Northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 53°

