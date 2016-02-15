ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

An evening shower or storm is possible through 8pm. Partly cloudy, humid and mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 10% chance of rain, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Highs will be near 100 degrees through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 100°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 77°

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

