ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Increasing clouds overnight. Patchy areas of fog tonight and some of the fog could be dense, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Clearing skies and warm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Two fronts are in the forecast this week. The first front will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Thursday. A stronger cold front will push through the area late Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Patchy dense fog. Southwest to northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 59°

TUESDAY:

Morning clouds and fog, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 84°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 78°

