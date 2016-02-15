NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Very nice evening tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday is setting up to be gorgeous with afternoon highs in the 70s, light winds and sunny skies. Don't get used to it, however. This next week, a big cool down is coming our way which will drop afternoon temperatures in the 50s/60s and morning temperatures in the 30s/40s. Next chance for rain will come Thursday and and into the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible with that. Stay up to date for details.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies. West-southwest winds at 5 mph.

LOW: 52°

SUNDAY:

Sunny and warm. West winds turning southeast at 5 mph.

HIGH: 75°

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler. North winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 61°

