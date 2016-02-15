NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Clouds will increase Saturday night as a cold front moves in overnight. Scattered rain showers will be possible after midnight. Much cooler temperatures will be behind this front with afternoon temperatures in the 50s Sunday and Monday. While no heavy rain is the forecast, a few scattered showers are expected for Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day looks to be cool and dry with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with a scattered rain after midnight. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 52°

SUNDAY:

Mainly cloudy with scattered rain, mainly for the morning. A 40% chance for rain. North winds at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 55°

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance for rain. North winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 54°

© 2018 KVUE-TV