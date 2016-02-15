JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Temperatures are beginning to trend warmer across Central Texas. High pressure is still in control and together with southwesterly winds, daytime highs will be in the 60s today and Friday. A bit warmer Saturday with clouds returning. Rain chances return Sunday as the next cold front pushes through. Scattered showers will be expected with highs dropping back down to the 60s but lows should stay well above freezing.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies. Southwest wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 42°

FRIDAY:

Clear and sunny skies. Slightly warmer. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 69°

SATURDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds and comfortable. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 72°

© 2018 KVUE-TV