JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mainly clear skies expected overnight as surface temperatures will slip into the mid to lower 40s. A bit warmer Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with clouds returning on Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday as the next cold front pushes through. Scattered showers will be expected with highs dropping back down to the 50s but lows should stay well above freezing. Rain chances stick around through next week which may impact your Holiday travel. An isolated shower is possible Thanksgiving day with highs in the low 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies, dry and chilly. South wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 45°

SATURDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 73°

SUNDAY:

Overcast skies with a 30% rain shower. North winds at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 54°

