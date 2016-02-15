NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A light freeze is possible for some neighborhoods around Central Texas with lows in the 30s and upper 20s for parts of the Hill Country. Warming temperatures through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. Isolated showers possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, a very nice and comfortable forecast.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. North winds around 5 mph.

LOW: 36°

TUESDAY:

Lots of sunshine. South winds around 5 mph.

HIGH: 63°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and breezy. South winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 68°

