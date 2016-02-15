ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through 10am this morning. Highs will only be in the mid 40s with clear skies this afternoon. An area-wide freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most locations will be in the 20s. A light freeze will even be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Because most of the moisture will be south of the area, no winter precipitation is expected at this time.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Cloudy skies, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 45°

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies, breezy and cold. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 28°

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and cool. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 52°

