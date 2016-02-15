ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mostly clear skies, muggy and mild tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy this weekend, with a chance for a spotty or isolated shower, but mainly for areas east of Austin. Scattered showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday, with lingering rain chances through the end of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. South wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 75°

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 99°

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 98°

