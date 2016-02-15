ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. After some low morning clouds, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs near 100 degrees Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but mainly for areas along and east of IH-35.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 78°

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 99°

