ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. After some low morning clouds, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs near 100 degrees Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but mainly for areas along and east of IH-35.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
LOW: 78°
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. South to southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
HIGH: 100°
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 99°
