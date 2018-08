NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Continuous hotter than normal temperatures are expected around Austin and Central Texas. Each day this week will bring a lot of sunshine with afternoon temperatures near or above 100 degrees.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

LOW: 76°

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 100°

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 101°

