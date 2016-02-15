JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies and very muggy conditions. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. The best chance of rain will be for our eastern counties but a spotty storm can not be ruled out along I-35. Highs will be near 100 degrees through the rest of the week with afternoon sea breeze showers through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly east of IH-35. South to southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 100°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 77°

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 100°

