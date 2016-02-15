ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Expect lots of sunshine to finish the workweek with highs near 100 degrees. A spotty shower possible today but rain chances increase through the holiday weekend. Scattered showers will be in place Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and mostly cloudy skies.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of a spotty shower. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 99°

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 75°

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 98°

