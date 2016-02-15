ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A light freeze for most this morning but sunny skies stick around today. Highs will be in the 60s today and Friday. A bit warmer Saturday with clouds returning. Rain chances return Sunday as the next cold front pushes through. Scattered showers will be expected with highs dropping back down to the 60s but lows should stay well above freezing.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mainly sunny skies. Dry and pleasant. Southwest wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 64°

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Not as cold. Southwest wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 43°

FRIDAY:

Mainly sunny skies and nice! Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 68°

