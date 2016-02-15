ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight. Showers will increase overnight into Tuesday morning, but mainly for areas south and east of Austin. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances remain high area-wide Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Rain chances will decrease late this week and into the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from an inch in the western Hill Country, to as much as five inches in parts of Fayette and Lee County. Full details in the Weather Blog.

DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 40% chance of showers. Southeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 74°



TUESDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 84°



WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 85°





