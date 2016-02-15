ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A strong cold front will blast through the area early Monday with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the 40s for Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Tuesday morning for the Austin metro and Hill Country and an area wide freeze is forecasted Wednesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Rain likely in the morning. A 50% chance of rain. Expect dropping temperatures during the day and gusty winds 25-35 mph.

HIGH: 50°

TONIGHT:

Freeze warning in effect. Freezing temperatures and windy. North winds at 20-35 mph.

LOW: 33°

TUESDAY:

Morning freeze, then chilly and blustery. North winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 46°

