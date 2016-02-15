JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

For Father's Day Sunday, it will be a tug-o-war between clouds and sun, and in the midst of it all, will be isolated rain showers. Expect high temperatures slightly cooler today through Wednesday with the greatest heat threat being towards the middle of the day. A 40% chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for Sunday and 70% lie ahead for Monday and Tuesday with a little less for Wednesday. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1 to 3 inches over the next 7 days, with isolated higher totals possible south and east of the metro.



DETAILED FORECAST-

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers for the early evening. A 40% chance of rain expected. Patchy fog and mist is also possible in areas that do not see the heaviest activity. East winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 91°



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers possible. East wind from 5-10 mph.

LOW: 75°



MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. A 70% chance of rain. East winds from 15-20 mph.

HIGH: 87°





